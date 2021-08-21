Rochdale ease past Northampton for first win of League Two season

Rochdale claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 League Two victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

The home side made all the early running but Dale struck against the run of play after 17 minutes when a free-kick routine saw Aaron Morley deliver a teasing ball into the box which Max Taylor guided home.

The response from the hosts was almost immediate though as Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick three minutes later was met by the onrushing Jon Guthrie and he planted his header into the far corner.

Those were the only two clear chances of an even first half but Dale took a grip on proceedings after the break as Josh Andrews skied an effort over before a goalmouth scramble was just about smothered away by the home defence.

Rochdale were deservedly back in front with 16 minutes to play when Morley grabbed his second assist, slipping through Andrews who had the freedom of Sixfields to beat goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The three points were then wrapped up in stoppage-time as Abraham Odoh collected Danny Cashman’s pass and fired the ball into the roof of the net.