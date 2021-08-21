Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rochdale ease past Northampton for first win of League Two season

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.41pm
Former Manchester United youth player Max Taylor netted Rochdale’s opener (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rochdale claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 League Two victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

The home side made all the early running but Dale struck against the run of play after 17 minutes when a free-kick routine saw Aaron Morley deliver a teasing ball into the box which Max Taylor guided home.

The response from the hosts was almost immediate though as Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick three minutes later was met by the onrushing Jon Guthrie and he planted his header into the far corner.

Those were the only two clear chances of an even first half but Dale took a grip on proceedings after the break as Josh Andrews skied an effort over before a goalmouth scramble was just about smothered away by the home defence.

Rochdale were deservedly back in front with 16 minutes to play when Morley grabbed his second assist, slipping through Andrews who had the freedom of Sixfields to beat goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The three points were then wrapped up in stoppage-time as Abraham Odoh collected Danny Cashman’s pass and fired the ball into the roof of the net.

