Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Luke Norris earns Stevenage point against Port Vale

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.41pm
Luke Norris scored for Stevenage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Norris scored for Stevenage (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Norris cancelled out Devante Rodney’s opener as Stevenage came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Port Vale in an evenly matched game.

Stevenage started off the stronger of the two sides, with Jake Reeves hitting the post inside the opening two minutes.

It was the visitors though who look the lead, Rodney poking the ball in from close range following Dan Jones’ cross from the left flank.

The hosts had the majority of the chances in the first half and equalised just after the half-hour mark, with Norris driving his free-kick hard along the ground from 25 yards out.

Ben Coker then had his free-kick hit the post before half-time as the sides went in level.

Port Vale came out with renewed energy after the restart, with James Wilson and Brad Walker both having good efforts to retake the lead, while the home side had a Luke Prosser headed effort cleared off the line by Ben Garrity and an Elliott List header flashed past the post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier