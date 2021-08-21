Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Alex Fisher fires Newport to victory as Tranmere goal drought continues

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.43pm
Alex Fisher scored Newport’s winner (PA)
Tranmere failed to score for the third league game in a row as Alex Fisher gave Newport a 1-0 win at Prenton Park.

Newport’s Joe Day was the busier goalkeeper in the first half and had to be alert to prevent a freak own goal when Sam Foley’s low cross looped goalwards off defender Priestley Farquharson.

Rovers should have led when Liam Feeney broke from deep but saw his pull-back side-footed wide by Paul Glatzel.

Kieron Morris then twice stung Day’s palms from outside the box before a purple patch for Newport, with Fisher wasting the best chance of the half as he rattled the crossbar from close range after Farquharson’s header across goal.

Newport maintained the ascendancy after the break and on the hour became the first side to score against Tranmere in the league this season.

Fisher again hit the bar with a flicked header but stayed alert in the ensuing scramble to poke the ball home.

Rovers responded with Day saving Elliott Nevitt’s goalbound header and substitute Callum McManaman denied in stoppage time.

Micky Mellon’s side have now scored just once in four league games.

