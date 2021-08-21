Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Michael Nottingham goal earns Accrington win at 10-man Crewe

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.51pm
Michael Nottingham scored the only goal of the game (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Michael Nottingham scored the only goal of the game (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Michael Nottingham’s first-half strike earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Crewe, who finished the game with 10 men.

Nottingham punished his former club’s tame defending from a Sean McConville corner by lashing home a right-footed finish from 12 yards in the 17th minute.

McConville’s corners were a real problem for Crewe and Ross Sykes headed against the bar from another of the winger’s deliveries.

At the other end Luke Murphy’s fierce 20-yard drive drew a good save from Stanley goalkeeper James Trafford at the foot of a post.

But Stanley could have had a second just before the break when Matt Butcher surged clear but, with only keeper Dave Richards to beat, clipped his finish past the near post.

Crewe skipper Murphy went close again in the second half with a curling effort from the left of goal which almost caught out Trafford but dropped just over the bar.

The hosts had Luke Offord sent off in the 89th minute after the centre-half pulled back Joel Mumbongo as the Stanley substitute broke clear on goal.

But it did not prevent a strong finish from the hosts and Trafford had to turn a stoppage-time effort from substitute Oli Finney around a post to seal the three points for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier