Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale relieved after Northampton win

Relief was the overriding emotion for Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale after his side grabbed their first win of the League Two season by beating Northampton 3-1 at Sixfields.

Max Taylor’s first-half header was immediately cancelled out by Jon Guthrie, but Dale were the better side for much of the contest, particularly in the second 45 minutes.

Josh Andrews broke away to restore the away side’s lead 17 minutes from time before Abraham Odoh secured Stockdale’s first win as manager in stoppage-time.

“It’s a very difficult place to come and obviously the result is important,” said Stockdale.

“I didn’t think we were up to our standards in the first half and I was really disappointed to be honest because we weren’t at the races either with the ball or without.

“Northampton are a good team and they put us on the back foot but I thought we were second best in a lot of areas and that was something we had to rectify.

“It was the first time I’ve lost my temper with them at half-time but I wanted a response and they produced it – we dug in and I thought the boys were excellent.

“We had a couple of injuries at half-time as well so I was forced into a couple of substitutions and the boys who came on were fantastic so overall it was really pleasing and it’s a relief to get that first win.”

Northampton had started the season with two wins from two but manager Jon Brady admitted they were not at their best on Saturday.

“There was always going to be a time when we lost,” said Brady. “I didn’t want it to be today, obviously, but there were a few things that contrived to the loss.

“I don’t think we were at our sharpest. They go 1-0 up and we fight back to get to 1-1 but I’ve got to say, for all the stick the linesman got, their second goal wasn’t offside. We’ve got to defend that better.

“We then huff and puff and had a couple of opportunities. Mitch (Pinnock) had a strike and Jon Guthrie had a header at the back post, but unfortunately he couldn’t put it on target.

“We were having to chase the game and pushed forward but we weren’t balanced enough and they break our lines to score the third goal.

“We have to be a lot better because that wasn’t right but although we’re disappointed, we have to stay even about it and make sure we serve up a lot better at home.

“But we didn’t get too high after winning the first two and we won’t get too low after this defeat.”