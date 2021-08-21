Ryan Lowe lauds Plymouth attitude after easing past Shrewsbury

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe insisted his side can open up any team in League One after they scored three without reply against Shrewsbury.

Ryan Hardie’s first-half strike was followed by a Luke Jephcott effort before the former bagged his second to send the travelling Pilgrims home happy.

It was Argyle’s second win of the campaign and a delighted Lowe feels his side’s attitude has been “different class” in recent weeks as they executed his game plan.

He said: “We’ve recruited well this summer and improved the squad and I thought every single one of them was fantastic.

“This is not an easy place to come, we got the ball down and played and when we do that we can open up anyone on our day.

“We stuck to the plan and the attitude the lads showed and in the last few weeks has been different class.

“The strikers will keep doing what they are doing, and keep on scoring, and every single one of the lads produced.

“They executed the plan and also it’s the third clean sheet we have had and we know we need clean sheets if we are going to get where we want to be.

“The togetherness is also there to see, the lads have each others backs.

“We look solid at the back and the lads enjoy defending. They are doing a fantastic job and long may it continue.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill didn’t believe it was a 3-0 game as his side remain bottom of the table and are the only team in the EFL yet to score a league goal this season.

“It is a feeling of disappointment really,” said Cotterill.

“It wasn’t a 3-0 game, definitely not 3-0. We had possession and put something like 28 shots in the box but we have to get on the end of them.

“We weren’t ruthless and then we gave away three poor goals and we can’t do that.

“We need to be locking them goals out better than we did.

“They scored from a straight pass and then the second was from our attack and we do have to be better than that.

“I’ve just told them we have enough nous in that dressing room to avoid that and to lock them goals out better.

“It wasn’t a 3-0 game but we didn’t deserve to get anything from it. We had 17 shots in total with one on target and at the end of the day that is just not good enough.

“We know that if we do that and defend like we did, we won’t win games.”