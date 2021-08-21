Gary Bowyer not concerned about results coming as Salford lose to Swindon

Manager Gary Bowyer admitted he was not concerned by poor results as Salford’s winless start to League Two continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Swindon.

The hosts, who have had their worst start to a season since the Class of ’92 took over in 2014, began promisingly in an impressive first half, but Robins goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott thwarted both Ian Henderson and Conor McAleny.

Ben Garner’s visitors snatched the advantage after the interval against the run of play, with Jack Payne punishing Salford’s sloppiness by rifling the ball into the bottom corner.

Henderson thought he had finally bettered Wollacott late on, but the forward’s poked effort was ruled out for offside as the Ammies were resigned to a fourth league game without victory, slumping to 22nd in the process.

Boss Bowyer – who was booked late on for shoving Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams – said: “The first half was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a team that I’ve been in charge of.

“It was total domination, but you have to obviously capitalise on that and score the goals.

“We were outstanding, first half in particular. We should’ve gone in quite comfortably two or three-nil up.

“They have one shot on target and it ends up in the goal – and it’s offside in the build-up too. How we don’t have a penalty in the first half or the second, I do not know.

“We don’t feel hard done by and we don’t feel robbed, we feel like we’re heading in the right direction and it’s there for all to see; we just need to be more ruthless in the final third.

“We’ll keep going in the process; it’s pleasing to watch how we’re playing and we’ve got to keep the belief and confidence because we were terrific.”

Garner’s side, who have picked up seven points from a possible 12 to sit third, said: “It’s very pleasing, because we’ve played really well in the opening games on the ball and not been anywhere near as good today.

“But, the grit, determination and defensive resilience in the second half was really pleasing because you need both sides of the game if you’re going to be successful.

“In the second half, we reduced them to minimal chances and Jojo Wollacott was outstanding for us. We had a real moment of quality with the goal and that was the difference between the two teams ultimately.

“We’ve got a good group ethic.

“Considering the amount of time these players have been together, they’re really close knit and strong as a group.

“We’re delighted. The players have been incredible and to achieve what they’ve done in these opening weeks, from the situation that we were in and where we are, with seven points on the board is a fantastic start.”