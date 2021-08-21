Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Port Vale ‘atrocious’ in first half of Stevenage draw, admits Darrell Clarke

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 6.53pm
Darrell Clarke criticised his side’s first-half display (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke admitted his side got away with an “atrocious” first half as they picked up a 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

Although Devante Rodney opened the scoring for Vale at the Lamex Stadium, it was otherwise all Stevenage in the opening 45 minutes, with Luke Norris deservedly levelling just after the half-hour mark.

The home side could and probably should have led but, having gone in level, Vale then stepped up their performance and were much improved in a scoreless second half.

Clarke said: “Let’s not paper over that first half, that was atrocious, not good enough, not anywhere near good enough, but we got a good reaction second half.

“That can happen sometimes in this league where you’re nowhere near it and we weren’t first half. We weren’t doing the basics of the game right, looked all over shop, fortunate to score a good goal.

“They equalised but we never felt comfortable in the first half, so I made the changes I thought were necessary for the second half to give us better impetus in the game and I thought we probably edged the second half.

“One or two players coming in for an opportunity didn’t take that and I need more from one or two. The reaction was good in the second half though, really positive, on the front foot. We need that, it’s not always going to go rosy.

“We’ve probably been a little bit unlucky not to have got points in our last games and today perhaps a little bit fortunate to get a point.”

Jake Reeves and Ben Coker both hit the post for Stevenage in the first half, with Norris getting their equaliser from a powerful free-kick.

But they were not able to maintain that intensity after the break, much to the disappointment of boss Alex Revell.

He said: “It was a very dominant first half. I thought it was probably one of our best performances in the first half, despite a really poor goal.

“I thought we completely dominated, created chances, possession and really exciting moments, but what you can’t do then is let those moments slip away.

“Second half we turned into a team that we’re not and we can’t do that.

“We are a team that moves the ball, drops out, works, intense. The minute we start going long and relying on second balls, we’re not that team.

“We want to make sure that we create more, but in those moments you’ve got to be cool.

“We say to them ‘you’ve got to be ice, you’ve got to make the right decision’, like Norris did for the free-kick, he stepped up and hit it as hard as he could and it went in.”

