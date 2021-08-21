Joey Barton at a loss to explain Bristol Rovers display after Exeter run riot

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was at a loss to explain his side’s 4-1 hammering by a rampant Exeter at St James Park.

Rovers found themselves 4-0 down inside 24 minutes as Matt Jay (two), Tim Dieng and Harry Kite all scored – and it could have been worse had Exeter taken more of the chances they created.

The Pirates were much improved after the break, and Sam Finley curled a belter into the top corner from 25 yards to reduce the deficit, but it was no more than consolation for the ragged visitors.

“It was really difficult… Bizarre really,” Barton said. “No team I have ever coached have conceded two goals, three goals. There was no indicator of that this week, the lads have trained superbly and coming off the back of a good win at home on Tuesday night.

“We have got to learn and the lads have learnt today that you have to win the physicality – whether that is in the Sunday League or the Premier League.

“Credit to Exeter, at every opportunity they turned our backline around and that is where their good play and moments came from.

“It was a tough today, we had 1,200 fans who paid their hard-earned wages to turn up and support the boys. Credit to them at half-time they let everybody know just what they felt and then they stuck with the team.

“The character they showed in the second half was good, but we can’t be 4-0 down.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was understandably delighted with his team, especially as they were without so many players through injury and Covid-related issues. Incredibly, these were their first four goals of the season.

“Everyone was talking about us not scoring goals, but we were never worried about it,” Taylor said.

“When we have the right personnel on the pitch, and start playing the right way, then we will create chances.

“It was the starting XI that did the damage. Our best performances have always been when we have a big crowd in and the Park is rocking, but goals change games.

“We started the game well and we created at will in that first half-an-hour of the game. The scoreline reflected our dominance, but the game is 90 minutes long.

“Bristol Rovers came back strongly – and let’s not underestimate just how strong that squad is – and they were always going to, but that first goal just lifted us confidence-wise.

“It’s wrong to say that first half-an-hour became too easy, but we just came off the basics of creating and creating and creating and sometimes, the hardest thing to do as a footballer is to

keep doing what’s working because you want to do the fancy bits.”