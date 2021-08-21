John Coleman demands more from Accrington following narrow win over Crewe

John Coleman accused his Accrington side of not creating the chances their domination of play warranted after their 1-0 win at Crewe.

Coleman criticised his team for seeming content “to idle through the second half” after Michael Nottingham’s 17th-minute goal had put them in front.

Crewe, who had seen a norovirus bug sweep through the squad over the past week, lost defender Luke Offord to an 89th-minute red card, but still nearly snatched a point late on as Stanley goalkeeper James Trafford kept out a stoppage-time effort from substitute Oli Finney.

Coleman said: “It was total domination for the first half an hour, but we’ve got this mode I don’t like where we don’t make any chances. And because we’re keeping the opposition at arm’s length we seem to be quite happy with that.

“They never laid a glove on us for half-an-hour, but then we got sloppy and gave them two chances. We seem to idle through the second half, but Crewe have got good players and they are going to hurt you.

“Thankfully our keeper made a great save and there were a couple of great blocks. We had chances to put it to bed but fluffed our lines and we’ve got to be better than that.

“We were good defensively. Ross Sykes was absolutely immense and he was a bit unfortunate to get a yellow card – it was a card fest out there. It wasn’t a dirty game, but there were 10 or 11 cards.

“We’ve got to attack better and for longer periods and if we do that we won’t have to defend as well as we have had to do.”

Stanley took the lead when defender Nottingham took advantage of Crewe keeper Dave Richards’ failure to deal with a Sean McConville corner.

McConville’s deliveries caused real problems and from another defender Sykes headed against the bar.

Crewe boss David Artell said: “We didn’t get going until it was too late in the day again and that is a habit that has got to be broken.

“The better chances fell to us, but we conceded a soft goal. It was a foul on our keeper, but we should have defended it (the corner) better.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do at the other end of the pitch. But it is virtually a brand new team and we are a work in progress, although that doesn’t give us licence to lose games of football.

“We’ve seen flashes of it in the last two games, but we have got to see more.”