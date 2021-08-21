Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Noble may be eyeing sporting director role at West Ham once he retires

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 10.33pm
Mark Noble (left) is in his final season as a West Ham player (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA)
Mark Noble could be set for a role as sporting director at West Ham once he hangs up his boots.

The 34-year-old midfielder is in his final season as a Hammers player after 17 years at the club.

It was widely assumed Noble would move into coaching when his playing career came to an end.

But manager David Moyes revealed: “I think Mark has other ideas, maybe a role as a sporting director or a technical director rather than on the footballing side.

“We’re already starting to use Mark in other roles behind the scenes.”

Noble, who made his West Ham debut in 2004, has seen his playing time largely limited to substitute appearances these days.

But with a maiden Europa League group stage campaign to prepare for this season, Moyes insists the club captain remains an important part of his plans.

“He’s going to have a massive part to play in the period leading up to Christmas particularly, where we will need lots of players for a lot of extra games,” added Moyes.

“I hope that Mark will be in good condition, fit and ready to play, because he can bring experience when he comes on in games. I feel that he can help us set the tempo in certain games.

“So he’s far from ruled out of playing more and we’re not talking about putting him out to grass yet, but we are preparing for life after first-team football.”

Noble will be on the bench again when West Ham host Leicester on Monday night, with Moyes expected to stick with the side which beat Newcastle 4-2 on the opening weekend.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is the only injury absentee with a knee problem.

