Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Liverpool great Terry McDermott diagnosed with dementia

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 11.45pm Updated: August 21 2021, 11.53pm
Terry McDermott has revealed he is suffering from dementia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Terry McDermott has revealed he is suffering from dementia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott has revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia.

McDermott, 69, announced on Liverpool’s official website that he was in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia following hospital tests.

“I’ve got to get on with it and I will. It’s the way I’ve been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily,” McDermott said on www.liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m not frightened of taking it on and also, as we’ve seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me.

“Battling is second nature. The worst thing was, until my condition was diagnosed you don’t know what’s going on.

“The number of ex-players being diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s is frightening.”

McDermott’s announcement comes only two days after Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law revealed he was suffering from dementia.

Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan and his assistant Terry McDermott (right)
Terry McDermott (right) was assistant to Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan (John Stillwell/PA)

McDermott made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for Liverpool between 1974 and 1982, helping the Reds to four league titles and three European Cup victories as well as UEFA Cup success and two League Cup crowns.

The former England international later had spells working as assistant manager at Newcastle, alongside the likes of Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Glenn Roeder and Sam Allardyce, as well as with Huddersfield and Birmingham.

McDermott was at Anfield on Saturday to watch Liverpool’s Premier League win over Burnley.

“I’ve been looking forward to going down to Anfield and seeing the lads, people I have known for years and having a good craic with them,” said McDermott. “Thankfully there are games coming up regularly now which I can go to.”

Liverpool have pledged to give McDermott all the support he and his family might need.

“Everybody at Liverpool Football Club sends their love and best wishes to Terry and his family and the club will offer any and all support,” a club statement read.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]