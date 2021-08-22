Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Graham Alexander thankful referee decision didn’t affect Motherwell

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 9.03am
Graham Alexander watched his side win on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was thankful referee Craig Napier’s intervention during Saturday’s game at Livingston did not cost his team.

The official halted play after Livingston defender Sean Kelly had been clattered by his own goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Motherwell forward Justin Amaluzor was about to tap into an empty net when proceedings were halted, with Alexander believing Napier had been a bit hasty with his whistle.

Well went on to score a winner through Liam Grimshaw after Tony Watt had cancelled out Alan Forrest’s opener for Livingston.

Alexander said: “I was disappointed at the time. Look, player safety is really important but the referee had blown before the lad had even landed.

“It was a great opportunity for us. But I spoke to the player afterwards and he is OK. At the time I was frustrated but I can understand the referee making the decision because player safety is very important.

“I’m saying this because we won the game – it could have been different if we hadn’t. I thought the referee gave a free-kick afterwards to justify him stopping play. It wasn’t a free-kick and there was no push from our player.

“But we’re glad the player is OK because he did take a whack from the keeper. Thankfully it didn’t affect our result.”

Livingston boss David Martindale admits he may need to add to his squad before the transfer window.

The Lions looked brittle at the back and Martindale knew that was not acceptable.

He said: “Probably now I am (going to have to add to the squad) but it’s not easy.

“I can’t accept today. I don’t think defensively we were good enough. Pure and simple, we weren’t good enough and we’ve got to take our chances in the opponents’ half.

“But I’ll take this game in isolation because I do think they’ve been relatively good over the piece.

“The last three games – St Mirren, Aberdeen and Rangers – I think the back four has been very good in all three games, albeit we lost 3-0 against Rangers. Honestly, hand on heart, I can’t say that today.

“But it’s about the we, it’s the collective, I can’t just look at them, I’ve got to help them out.

“But, when it comes to set-plays and balls into our box we’ve got to do a lot better.”

