Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Premiership champions Rangers not perfect but too strong for Ross County

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 5.14pm
Ross County’s Harry Clarke scores against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County's Harry Clarke scores against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers produced a forceful but not flawless performance as they emerged 4-2 winners over Ross County at the Global Energy stadium.

Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson put the visitors 2-0 up in the cinch Premiership clash before Harry Clarke, on loan from Arsenal, pulled a goal back in the 39th minute with his first Staggies goal.

Striker Alfredo Morelos scored the visitors’ third in the 56th minute but County striker Jordan White reduced the deficit from the spot before substitute Scott Arfield netted a fourth to seal the away win.

Rangers travel to Armenia for the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Alashkert on Thursday holding a 1-0 lead before the first Old Firm game of the season against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday and, while there are goals in the side, they will be keen to cut out the occasional defensive lapses which may prove more costly.

The visitors started with purpose and their first goal was slick, Aribo taking possession inside the box before curling the ball past diving County keeper Ross Laidlaw and inside the far post.

Five minutes later, a corner from Gers skipper James Tavernier was headed in by Goldson, the ball bouncing on to the ground and then high into the net.

The champions were on top and looking for more and Ianis Hagi, Aribo and Goldson all had efforts on goal but then the home side got back in to the game.

When Rangers keeper Allan McGregor parried a close-range shot from White, defender Clarke was on hand and quickly returned the ball into the net.

After the break Morelos was sent through by Steven Davis. He missed the target but made amends moments later when a trundler from 16 yards, after taking a pass from Glen Kamara, sneaked in.

Back came the Highland club and Blair Spittal forced a save from McGregor with an angled drive then fired the rebound over.

Gers defender Calvin Bassey handled a shot from Spittal inside the box, with White slamming in the penalty but, in the 84th minute, Arfield – on for Hagi – slotted home a fourth when Laidlaw had spilled a Morelos shot.

