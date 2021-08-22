Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lukaku on target, while Kane features in Spurs win – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 6.04pm Updated: August 22 2021, 7.40pm
Romelu Lukaku (left), Dele Alli and Harry Kane (Nick Potts/David Davies/PA)
Romelu Lukaku (left), Dele Alli and Harry Kane (Nick Potts/David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Dele Alli celebrated his first goal of the season.

Harry Kane made his first appearance this campaign.

Liverpool were still celebrating Saturday’s win.

Manchester City remembered Vincent Kompany’s arrival.

Everton remembered Rhys Jones.

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan backed The Hundred to get bigger and better.

England turned the clock back.

Paralympics

Preparations for the Tokyo Games continued.

Formula One

Mercedes were counting down to the end of the summer break.

As was George Russell with one eye on Spa.

And Ferrari.

Romain Grosjean was enjoying life after F1.

Mick Schumacher was proud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]