Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench as Juventus start their Serie A campaign

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 6.53pm
Cristiano Ronaldo was only on the bench for Juventus against Udinese (Adam Davy/PA)
Juventus got their Serie A campaign under way on Sunday but there was a notable name on the bench with Cristiano Ronaldo only named as one of the substitutes at Udinese.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started both of the club’s final two pre-season fixtures but was not in the starting XI this weekend amid talk of an exit from Turin.

Ronaldo has one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move away from Juve in recent weeks after seeing long-term rival Lionel Messi switch Barcelona for Paris St Germain earlier this month.

Sky in Italy reported the Portuguese international asked not to start in the latest twist involving the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich claimed a first win of the new Bundesliga season thanks to Serge Gnabry’s brace against Cologne.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Julian Nagelsmann’s side before Gnabry doubled their advantage, but the visitors hit back with two goals in three minutes through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth.

It was left to former Arsenal winger Gnabry to secure a maiden league win for the new manager in charge when he drilled home with 19 minutes left in Munich.

Hoffenheim and Union Berlin also played out an entertaining match on Sunday with the spoils shared after a 2-2 draw.

