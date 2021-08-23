Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Solly March signs new Brighton deal

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 6.19am
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Solly March has signed a new deal with the club (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Solly March has penned a new deal with Brighton that will keep him at the Seagulls until 2024.

March, 27, has made 188 league appearances for the Premier League side since signing from Lewes in December 2011.

The winger has also represented his country, winning three caps for England Under-21s.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “I am really pleased to see Solly commit his future here, he is a pleasure to work with and it’s great to see him continue to progress.

“As a local lad he is a great role model and excellent example for any young player with his commitment and hard work.

“He’s a player who makes a significant impact for us at both ends of the pitch, and we are delighted he’s committed his long-term future to the club.”

