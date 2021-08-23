Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester City to unveil statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 6.33am Updated: August 23 2021, 7.17am
The statues will be unveiled before the game against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Sculptures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be installed outside Manchester City’s Etihad stadium ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

A third statue – of record scorer Sergio Aguero – is set to join them next year with the three players recognised for their “unparalleled contribution to the club’s transformation”.

Kompany left the Premier League side in 2019, having won the Premier League title four times, along with two FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

While Silva, who made 436 appearances for City, is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

The club said the statues have been made by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott, who was only able to meet Kompany and Silva virtually due to the pandemic.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the club’s chairman, said: “Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade.

“They are already revered as icons of their generation.

“But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

