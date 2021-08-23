Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City prepare final offer for Harry Kane

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 7.21am
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City will make a final attempt to land Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The future of the 28-year-old has been a subject of debate all summer and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is eager to keep hold of their number 10.

Xherdan Shaqiri is on the cusp of leaving Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. The Swiss winger is heading to Lyon for a reported £9.5million with a medical due to take place imminently.

Tottenham are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele and could enter into a swap deal with Juventus for Weston McKennie, writes the Daily Express. The 24-year-old has struggled in north London since moving in 2019.

Burnley are looking to make a club record move for Maxwel Cornet, reports The Sun. The side will have to fork out around £15m for the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on the books of Lyon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Potential suitors have been given good news in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker with the emergence of a reported £64m release clause which is set to become active ahead of next season, Marca says.

Houssem Aouar: Tottenham remain keen on the Lyon midfielder, but Juventus could look to muscle in on any deal, reports Calciomercato.

Corentin Tolisso: The Bayern Munich midfielder could be the latest addition at Arsenal, although Tottenham have also got eyes on the 27-year-old, writes the Daily Mirror.

