Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ellie Simmonds and John Stubbs to be GB flagbearers for opening ceremony

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 12.33pm Updated: August 23 2021, 1.02pm
John Stubbs (left) and Ellie Simmonds will be Great Britain flagbearers for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony (PA)
John Stubbs (left) and Ellie Simmonds will be Great Britain flagbearers for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony (PA)

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs have been selected as Great Britain’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Simmonds is poised for her fourth successive Games having already won eight medals, including five golds.

Stubbs was Paralympic champion in the individual compound event at Beijing 2008 and also claimed silver in the team compound at Rio 2016.

The pair will lead team-mates into the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, with 12 days of action scheduled to begin the following day.

Simmonds, 26 is Great Britain’s first female flagbearer at a summer Paralympics since fellow swimmer Maggie McEleny in 2000.

“I’m hugely honoured to carry the flag for the ParalympicsGB team – on behalf of all the athletes, support staff and for the entire nation back home,” she said in a statement.

“Just to be here in Tokyo is amazing but to carry the flag is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait for the competition to start.”

At the age of 56, Stubbs is the oldest athlete on the ParalympicsGB team.

He said: “I felt incredibly emotional when I was told the news. For any elite athlete to go to the Games and be bestowed this honour is a privilege. Words can’t describe what it means to me.

John Stubbs is the oldest member of Great Britain’s Paralympics team
John Stubbs is the oldest member of Great Britain’s Paralympics team (Simon Bruty/PA)

“It’s been a torrid year – unfortunately I lost my Dad in January. He was my biggest fan, and hopefully if he’s looking down on me, he’s there saying: ‘Do it for the Stubbs family John, you’ve earned it and you deserve it’. I know my family will be as proud as punch.”

Chef de mission Penny Briscoe said: “Both Ellie and John exemplify what it means to be a ParalympicsGB athlete.

“Their excellence on the field of play as well as their integrity, leadership and commitment to the team is something very special.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]