Grant Ward doubtful as Blackpool host Sunderland in second round of League Cup

Blackpool could be without midfielder Grant Ward for their second-round clash with Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Ward was taken off the field on a stretcher when the Seasiders played Bournemouth at the weekend and the club are waiting to hear about the severity of his Achilles injury.

Manager Neil Critchley told the club website: “When somebody gets stretchered off, it doesn’t look good, it’s a problem with his Achilles.”

Midfielder Kevin Stewart could also be in contention to feature as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has revealed that Bailey Wright and Frederik Alves will start at Bloomfield Road.

Nathan Broadhead is also likely to feature and the Black Cats’ most recent signing Niall Huggins is available to make his debut.

Luke O’Nien is set to be closely monitored ahead of the Blackpool fixture after dislocating his shoulder during the weekend game against Wimbledon.

Anthony Patterson could also be set to start between the sticks after he was called up at the last minute to replace Lee Burge, who had a niggle during the warm-up against the Dons.