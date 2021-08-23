Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett set to boost Swansea ahead of Plymouth clash

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.06pm
Swansea’s Kyle Naughton was one of the players who have missed out on recent games due to self-isolation (Simon Galloway/PA)
Swansea’s Kyle Naughton was one of the players who have missed out on recent games due to self-isolation (Simon Galloway/PA)

Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett are likely to be available for Swansea ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth.

The pair have been in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 but could return for the visit of the Pilgrims.

However, Ben Cabango and Flynn Downes will remain on the sidelines after returning positive Covid tests.

The duo missed the game against Bristol City on Friday night and are set to be unavailable for at least the next two games.

James Wilson will not feature for Plymouth after being given a three-match suspension.

The defender was handed the suspension for an “unseen incident” in last week’s game against Cambridge and the Swansea match will be the second of his three-game ban.

Niall Ennis is out with a hamstring injury sustained during the warm-up ahead of Argyle’s clash with Rotherham .

James Bolton is also sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier