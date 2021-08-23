Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Sport

New loan signing James Garner in line for Forest start

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.35pm
James Garner could feature for Nottingham Forest against Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA).
James Garner could feature for Nottingham Forest against Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA).

Midfielder James Garner could go straight into the Nottingham Forest side to face Wolves after rejoining the club on loan.

Garner signed a new contract with Manchester United over the weekend before heading straight to the City Ground to complete a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 appearances for Forest in the second half of last season.

Manager Chris Hughton named an inexperienced side in the previous round against Bradford and could do so again after suffering defeats in all four Sky Bet Championship games this season.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is set to make changes to his starting XI following Sunday’s defeat at home to Tottenham.

Willy Boly returned to training on Saturday following a hamstring injury but Tuesday’s game is likely to come too soon.

Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Pedro Neto, Jonny (both knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) were set to be assessed on Monday.

Striker Raul Jimenez could be rested after playing 90 minutes against both Leicester and Tottenham.

