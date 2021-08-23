Winger Gwion Edwards eyeing Wigan return in Carabao Cup clash with Bolton

Winger Gwion Edwards could return for Wigan’s Carabao Cup tie against Bolton on Tuesday night at the DW Stadium.

Edwards recently returned to training and was named as an unused substitute in his side’s 2-0 win over Charlton at the weekend.

James McClean could also be in line to start after coming off the bench to score in stoppage-time on his debut.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones looks likely to replace Ben Amos and start between the sticks for the first time since their first-round victory over Hull.

Bolton will be without attacker Amadou Bakayoko for the short trip to their Lancashire neighbours.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt said the 25-year-old’s injury was “not good news” and that he would be out for at least six weeks after being taken off before half-time in their 2-1 win over Oxford last time out.

Elias Kachunga is working his way up to full fitness but Tuesday’s game may come too soon for him.

Xavier Amaechi is still sidelined and will be out of action for at least another couple of months because of a fractured metatarsal.