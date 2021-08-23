Watford still without new signing Ozan Tufan but Danny Rose could make debut

Watford’s latest signing Ozan Tufan will not be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

Manager Xisco Munoz said the club’s newest addition would join up with the squad after the upcoming international break.

Danny Rose is fit and available for the match and is expected to feature for Watford for the first time.

The Hornets head into the match looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Brighton.

Crystal Palace look set to remain without captain Luka Milivojevic for the all-Premier League tie.

The midfielder has failed to feature in either of the Eagles’ first two league fixtures due to personal reasons.

Patrick Vieira will also be without Nathan Ferguson, Ebere Eze (both Achilles) and Michael Olise (back) as he goes in search of his first win as Palace boss.

However, Nathaniel Clyne could return after he was ruled out of Saturday’s draw with Brentford due to a knock.