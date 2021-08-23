Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Watford still without new signing Ozan Tufan but Danny Rose could make debut

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.48pm
Danny Rose is expected to play for Watford against Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)
Danny Rose is expected to play for Watford against Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)

Watford’s latest signing Ozan Tufan will not be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

Manager Xisco Munoz said the club’s newest addition would join up with the squad after the upcoming international break.

Danny Rose is fit and available for the match and is expected to feature for Watford for the first time.

The Hornets head into the match looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Brighton.

Crystal Palace look set to remain without captain Luka Milivojevic for the all-Premier League tie.

The midfielder has failed to feature in either of the Eagles’ first two league fixtures due to personal reasons.

Patrick Vieira will also be without Nathan Ferguson, Ebere Eze (both Achilles) and Michael Olise (back) as he goes in search of his first win as Palace boss.

However, Nathaniel Clyne could return after he was ruled out of Saturday’s draw with Brentford due to a knock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier