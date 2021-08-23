Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘You always want to improve’ – Rafael Benitez expects more from Everton

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.52pm
Rafael Benitez has been pleased with Everton’s start to the season (Bardley Collyer/PA)
Rafael Benitez believes there is plenty more to come from Everton after a positive start under his management.

Everton beat Southampton in their opening Premier League game before a strong showing in a 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez has been pleased with the work so far but sees plenty of room for improvement.

“I like the team spirit and mentality of the players, their desire and unity,” the Spaniard told evertontv. “You can feel the fans appreciate that.

“I am happy but I want to be sure we continue with the same intensity and way of approaching the games, to be sure we can compete and have chances to win games.

“I said we did nothing (in) just winning one game (Southampton), now we’ve had a good performance.

“But still it is too early, because we have done nothing. You always want to improve and do things a little bit better.”

The Toffees are back in action as they travel to Championship Huddersfield in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored in both Premier League games, could be rested.

The England international has been hampered in training over the past fortnight by a toe problem.

