Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Courtney Duffus hoping to feature as Morecambe take on Preston in League Cup

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.58pm
New signing Courtney Duffus could help Morecambe’s forward line (Ben Birchall/PA)
New signing Courtney Duffus could be in line to feature for Morecambe as they face Preston in the Carabao Cup.

Duffus signed for the Shrimps from National League side Bromley and played 10 minutes in the weekend game against Gillingham after coming on as a substitute.

The arrival of Duffus provides more options to help Morecambe’s injury-hit forward line.

Strikers Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga are still out of action for the Shrimps as they recover from their respective injuries.

Preston will be without a number of key players going into the Morecambe tie.

Liam Lindsay, Ched Evans and captain Alan Browne will not be available to play as they follow Covid-19 protocols.

Tom Barkhuizen and Lewis Leigh are doubts but made their respective returns to training after a period of self-isolation.

Summer signing Matthew Olosunde is still sidelined as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

