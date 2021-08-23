Jordan Rhodes unavailable for Huddersfield’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton

Huddersfield are without striker Jordan Rhodes for the visit of Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who rejoined the club this summer, missed Saturday’s victory over Sheffield United with a back problem and boss Carlos Corberan has since revealed he could be out for up to three months.

Right-back Pipa, who is yet to feature this season, also faces a similar lay-off after being told he requires hip surgery.

Rolando Aarons could be involved as he continues to build up his fitness while Aaron Rowe could be back in training after the international break.

Everton could rest England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to a toe problem.

The striker has scored in both of Everton’s Premier League games this season but has been hampered in training by the injury.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Richarlison could also sit out if manager Rafael Benitez decides to rotate his squad.

Speculation over the future of James Rodriguez continues and it seems unlikely he will be recalled.