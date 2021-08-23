Kieffer Moore set to keep place in Cardiff side against Brighton

Kieffer Moore could continue up front as Championship Cardiff host Premier League Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Wales striker made his first league start of the campaign against Millwall on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19 and building up his fitness.

Fellow forward Isaac Vassell is close to returning after knee problem.

Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown remain on the sidelines.

Brighton are without Neal Maupay after the striker suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s victory over Watford but he has a chance of being fit to face Everton at the weekend.

Defender Joel Veltman remains unavailable following self-isolation and is unlikely to play again before the international break.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey are still out with thigh injuries.

Manager Graham Potter has suggested he may rotate his squad after opening the campaign with back-to-back victories in the Premier League.