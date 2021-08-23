Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Moses Odubajo returns to contention for QPR

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 5.06pm
Moses Odubajo returns to the reckoning for QPR on Tuesday night (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Moses Odubajo returns to contention for QPR as they prepare to host Oxford in the EFL Cup.

The full-back served a one-match suspension on Saturday as the Hoops battled back from a two-goal deficit to draw with Barnsley in the Championship.

Manager Mark Warburton must decide if Odubajo goes straight back into the starting line-up for the second-round tie.

The likes of Timothy Dieng, Jordy de Wijs, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin were all rested against Leyton Orient in the previous round and that is likely to be the case for many of those players once more on Tuesday night.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has said he will make “a lot of changes” to his team.

Robinson has suggested that some young players will be involved, having included Leon Chambers-Parillon, Josh Johnson, Tyler Goodrham and Ben Watt in his squad for the first-round win at Burton.

The League One side do have quite a lengthy injury list, with James Henry, Billy Bodin, Ryan Williams, Sam Long and Jamie Hanson all out.

Despite planning several changes, Robinson maintained that the team he sends out at Loftus Road will be “ultra competitive”.

