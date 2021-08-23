Moses Odubajo returns to contention for QPR as they prepare to host Oxford in the EFL Cup.

The full-back served a one-match suspension on Saturday as the Hoops battled back from a two-goal deficit to draw with Barnsley in the Championship.

Manager Mark Warburton must decide if Odubajo goes straight back into the starting line-up for the second-round tie.

The likes of Timothy Dieng, Jordy de Wijs, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin were all rested against Leyton Orient in the previous round and that is likely to be the case for many of those players once more on Tuesday night.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has said he will make “a lot of changes” to his team.

Robinson has suggested that some young players will be involved, having included Leon Chambers-Parillon, Josh Johnson, Tyler Goodrham and Ben Watt in his squad for the first-round win at Burton.

The League One side do have quite a lengthy injury list, with James Henry, Billy Bodin, Ryan Williams, Sam Long and Jamie Hanson all out.

Despite planning several changes, Robinson maintained that the team he sends out at Loftus Road will be “ultra competitive”.