Rangers hand out bans over racist songs about Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi

Rangers have handed out indefinite bans to supporters after a social media video showed travelling fans singing racist songs about Celtic’s Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The footage, from what appears to be a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

The Ibrox club investigated and have also taken sanctions against the supporters club which organised the tickets and coach trip to the Highlands.

The Rangers statement read: `”Rangers can confirm that an investigation is now complete in regard to a video circulating on social media yesterday.

“The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games.

“Furthermore, the RSC of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the force was “aware of a video circulating on social media and officers are liaising with the club to make relevant enquiries”.

Furuhashi was also aware of the incident and sent a message to his club and fans following their support.

The Japan international, who arrived in Scotland late last month, wrote on Twitter: “I’ll never walk alone”. He added the hashtag ‘#NoToRacism’.

Celtic, who play Rangers in the cinch Premiership this weekend, had condemned the behaviour of those involved on Sunday.

A club statement read: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

“Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

“All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”

Education charity Show Racism the Red Card Scotland earlier urged social media users not to share the footage.

“We encourage supporters to report these individuals to the club and for members of the public to report this to @PoliceScotland, but please refrain from sharing the content.

“Hate crime targeting Asian and South East Asian people in Scotland has increased by over 50% since COVID-19.

“Widespread sharing of the hateful language and gestures used can be deeply traumatising for those who have suffered this kind of racism.

“SRtRC needs more support to work with Scotland’s young people on educational programmes, learning how to recognise Asian hate in society and online, how to safely challenge and report discrimination, and how to best support victims.”