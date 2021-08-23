Ethan Ebanks-Landell in contention to start Shrewsbury’s cup clash with Rochdale

Shrewsbury captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell is in contention to start their Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale.

The 28-year-old defender was unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 but may return after being an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home to Plymouth.

Khanya Leshabela came off the bench to make his debut at the weekend and is in contention to make his first start for the club.

Shaun Whalley played the last half an hour on Saturday after he recovered from a hand injury and is also pushing for a start.

Rochdale have been affected by a number of positive Covid-19 results in the squad and will have several players missing.

Aidy White, Conor Grant and George Broadbent all missed Dale’s 3-1 victory over Northampton on Saturday due to positive tests, and will not travel to Shrewsbury.

Jake Beesley was forced off in the 24th minute of last Tuesday’s game against Forest Green after he picked up a knock and he remains doubtful.

Jimmy McNulty could start after he returned from a period of isolation when he was named on the bench at the weekend.