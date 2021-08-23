Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Xherdan Shaqiri completes permanent switch from Liverpool to Lyon

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 5.41pm Updated: August 23 2021, 6.27pm
Xherdan Shaqiri has joined Lyon for a reported £9.5million (Phil Noble/PA)
Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Lyon.

Shaqiri, who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, scored eight goals in 63 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

It has been reported that Ligue 1 club Lyon have paid £9.5million for the 29-year-old.

Liverpool said on their website: “The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club.

“He departs the Reds with winner’s medals in the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.”

Shaqiri, who helped Switzerland reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, failed to establish himself in Klopp’s starting line-up.

He signed a five-year deal at Anfield in July 2018 after Liverpool triggered a £13m release clause.

Stoke had paid a club-record £12m to sign Shaqiri from Inter Milan in August 2015.

He made 22 Premier League appearances during Liverpool’s title-winning campaign in 2019-20, but featured in only 14 top-flight matches last season and has not appeared for Klopp’s side since a 2-1 win at West Brom in May.

Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 last term, missing out on a Champions League place, and appointed Dutchman Peter Bosz as head coach in May following the departure of Rudi Garcia.

