Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tyrese Omotoye set for Leyton Orient debut against Harrogate

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 5.57pm
Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient are unbeaten in League Two this season (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient are unbeaten in League Two this season (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Leyton Orient’s latest signing Tyrese Omotoye could make his club debut in the home game against Harrogate.

Belgian teenager Omotoye, signed last week on loan from Norwich, was an unused substitute as the Os extended their unbeaten start to the season in Saturday’s draw at Carlisle.

Fellow forward Aaron Drinan struggled with an ankle knock during the closing stages at Carlisle – after boss Kenny Jackett had used all three substitutes – and will be monitored.

Striker Paul Smyth has had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and will be out for another week and defender Adam Thompson (broken ankle) is still out.

Harrogate defender Lewis Page will miss out after sustaining a nasty cut on his face in Saturday’s home win against Barrow.

The summer signing was forced off in the 11th minute and replaced by Ryan Fallowfield, who looks set to continue.

Midfielder Simon Power will return to contention after missing Town’s opening-day win against Rochdale due to coronavirus protocol.

Boss Simon Weaver, whose side will climb into the top three if they maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, has no other new injury problems.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier