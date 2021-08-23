Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Barrow boss Mark Cooper has no new injury concerns ahead of Aston Villa cup tie

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 6.03pm
Mark Cooper’s Barrow take on Aston Villa (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Barrow boss Mark Cooper has no new injury concerns as the Sky Bet League Two side prepare to host Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Matty Platt remains on the sidelines with a back complaint.

Meanwhile, Mike Jones (Achilles), Jamie Devitt (thigh) and Tom Beadling (knee) are also missing.

Former Villa trainee Dimitri Sea scored the winner in the first-round victory over Scunthorpe but is unavailable as he follows concussion protocols.

Villa are expected to still be without Ollie Watkins due to a knee issue.

The England forward has yet to feature this season but should be fit for the visit of Brentford at the weekend.

Bertrand Traore is also out due to a hamstring injury suffered in the opening-day defeat at Watford.

The likes of Wesley, Axel Tuanzebe, Conor Hourihane and Kortney Hause will be pushing for starts.

