Paralympians prepare for Tokyo 2020 – Monday’s sporting social

Paralympics

Ellie Simmonds was honoured to be chosen as one of Great Britain’s flagbearers.

What an honour! I’m so grateful and excited. Thank you 💙🇬🇧 https://t.co/3FaNH3L9dN — Ellie Simmonds (@EllieSimmonds1) August 23, 2021

Wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater showed off his skills.

Powerlifter Ali Jawad, who won silver in Rio, stepped up his preparations.

First training session done in the training hall! Nothing like the feel of brand new equipment 😏 #tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/XaTRVl3CPK — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 23, 2021

Rio T38 100m champion Sophie Hahn showed off her accommodation.

Wow! Paracanoeist Ian Marsden was training hard.

What a view!

The boccia team settled in.

Our first glimpse inside the Ariake Venue which will be our second home for the next couple of weeks.#boccia #loveboccia pic.twitter.com/rH9lg4oYVv — Boccia UK (@BocciaUK) August 23, 2021

Table tennis star Thomas Matthews was enjoying the facilities.

Loving it here in Tokyo! Got to experience playing in the competition hall today. Feels amazing can’t wait to get started…schedule TBC 💪🏻🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iGm1kNmZtt — Thomas Matthews (@TomMatthewstt) August 23, 2021

Rower Benjamin Pritchard was taking it all in.

What a spectacular venue. The Seaforest Waterway. Arigato Gozimas to all the staff and volunteers of the venue that are making this so extra special! @Tokyo2020 | @ParalympicsGB| @Paralympics 📸 papped by Nathalie @WorldRowing pic.twitter.com/gR8fIVsL35 — Benjamin Pritchard (@BenjaminPritch1) August 23, 2021

Some famous landmarks were lit up.

Preparations continued ahead of Tuesday’s opening action.

1 day to the official start of the Paralympics, 4 days to our heat and I’m just here living my dream 💭 The @tokyo2020 Village is treating us very well ✨ pic.twitter.com/IYuK4dn579 — Ellen Buttrick (@ellenbuttrick) August 23, 2021

Amazing to be on the field of play finally . Competition begins 25th 11.40 local time 🇬🇧🇯🇵#tokyo2020 #paralympicgames pic.twitter.com/up4F1OTgfB — Aaron Mckibbin (@Kibsta91) August 23, 2021

Just gonna sit here for a second and remember all the people that told me I couldn’t…. Sorry to disappoint 😅🤷🏻‍♂️ #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/v7HNEhRDYZ — Oliver Lam-Watson (@oliverlamwatson) August 23, 2021

Next stop…Tokyo!🇯🇵 It’s the final day of training and race preparation for the @ParalympicsGB team at the holding camp in Miyazaki before the trip to Tokyo. 1/2 #Tokyo2020 #paralympics #paratriathlon pic.twitter.com/RwOO6bNKZN — British Triathlon (@BritTri) August 23, 2021

Football

Covid-19 forced the cinema premiere of “I am Zlatan” to be moved to January.

Biopremiären av JAG ÄR ZLATAN flyttas till 14 januari 2022. Med stor sorg måste vi tyvärr meddela att med anledning av Covid-19 pandemin flyttas premiären av “Jag är Zlatan” fram till den 14 jan 2022 pic.twitter.com/NnGBVij6OT — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 23, 2021

Happy 60th birthday Gary Mabbutt.

Happy Birthday to the one and only, Gary Mabbutt! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SylzZ7UtGq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2021

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao reflected on his defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

I want to thank God for giving me the strength to fight. I thank my family for always standing beside me. I wish to congratulate Ugas and his team. Although, I hoped for a different outcome, I wish him the best. pic.twitter.com/jsx6vi0DY3 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 23, 2021

Formula One

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were looking forward to race week.

As was Fernando Alonso.