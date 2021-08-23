Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Millwall boss Gary Rowett ready to ring the changes against Cambridge

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 8.54pm
Millwall boss Gary Rowett is ready to shuffle his pack (Tim Goode/PA)
Millwall boss Gary Rowett is ready to shuffle his pack (Tim Goode/PA)

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is set to make a number of alterations to his starting line-up for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Cambridge at the Den.

There were five changes for the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in the first round and Rowett has said there “might be slightly more” for this tie.

The Lions will be without Danny McNamara and Ryan Leonard after they missed Saturday’s 3-1 Championship loss at Cardiff with groin and hip issues respectively.

They have joined Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett on the sidelines.

Cambridge have skipper Greg Taylor and fellow defender Jubril Okedina in their treatment room.

Taylor is set for a lengthy spell out with injury after being carried off on a stretcher during the 1-1 League One draw at Plymouth last Tuesday.

Okedina is recovering from an ankle injury sustained when the U’s got past Swindon on penalties in round one.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is back training with his team-mates after a shoulder problem but not yet ready for matchday involvement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier