Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Northampton have Fraser Horsfall available for AFC Wimbledon’s visit

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 9.32pm
Northampton’s Fraser Horsfall can be called upon again after a one-match ban (Nick Potts/PA)
Northampton have Fraser Horsfall available for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with AFC Wimbledon at Sixfields.

The defender sat out Saturday’s 3-1 League Two loss at home to Rochdale as he served a one-match suspension following his red card in the 1-0 win at Colchester the previous weekend.

The game looks set to come too soon for Jack Sowerby to make his comeback after a shoulder injury.

Jon Brady’s men sprung a surprise in round one by winning 2-1 at Championship outfit Coventry.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson looks to have a full squad to select from for the tie.

The report ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 League One loss at Sunderland was that the players were all fit and well.

And the Dons then appeared to come through the contest at the Stadium of Light unscathed in terms of injury.

AFC Wimbledon won 1-0 at Charlton in the first round.

