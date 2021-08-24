Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announced his international retirement

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 6.04am
Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football in 2016 (Niall Carson/PA)
On this day in 2016 Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football.

The then 36-year-old called time on his international career which spanned 18 years, and included a record 145 senior appearances and 68 goals.

Keane made his debut against the Czech Republic in Olomouc in March 1998, and was part of a generation of Irish talent that reached the last 16 of the World Youth Cup in 1999.

Keane capped off his final appearance for the international side with a goal
His first international goal would come in October 1998 against Malta, and he was part of the World Cup squad in 2002.

Keane would play a final friendly match against Oman on August 31 in his last appearance for the national side.

On that occasion he signed off with his 68th international goal, and he received a standing ovation when he was substituted just before the hour mark.

Two years later Keane announced his retirement from all football after being named assistant Republic of Ireland national side coach by Mick McCarthy.

