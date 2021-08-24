Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Nuno Espirito Santo seeks Adama Traore reunion

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 7.20am Updated: August 24 2021, 9.09am
Adama Traore could be heading to Spurs (Bradley Collyer/PA)
What the papers say

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bring Wolves forward Adama Traore to his new post at Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Spain international has made more than 100 appearances for the Molineux side after being signed by Nuno from Middlesbrough and could be worth around £40million, the paper says.

Arsenal could let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the Emirates, the Daily Mirror writes. The striker was top scorer for the Gunners in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, but he could be moving away to free up his wages should the right offer come in for the Gabon international.

Tottenham believe they will keep hold of Harry Kane as Manchester City are well short of their valuation of the striker, according to the Daily Mail. Kane has been subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer and the north London side will be holding out for a sum approaching £150m for the England captain.

Manchester United's Phil Jones could be on his way out of Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Phil Jones could be on his way out of Old Trafford (Simon Cooper/PA)

Phil Jones could be on his way out of Manchester United after a decade at the club, writes the Daily Express. Jones, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and could be open to a move to a Championship club.

Chelsea will look to bolster their midfield with Saul Niguez, with the Stamford Bridge club keen on agreeing a loan deal for the Atletico Madrid player, The Daily Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Willian: The Arsenal winger could be on the verge of leaving the Gunners after just one season, with a free transfer to Corinthians looking likely, reports the Daily Mail.

Jules Kounde: Chelsea are stepping up their interest in the Sevilla defender and could be looking to table a cash plus Kurt Zouma deal, writes the Daily Star.

Jonathan Bamba: West Ham are running the rule over the midfielder who is currently at Ligue 1 side Lille as a potential alternative should a deal for Jesse Lingard not materialise, according to the Daily Express.

