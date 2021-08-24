Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Steven Davis and Jonny Evans back in Northern Ireland squad for September games

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 11.56am
Jonny Evans, pictured left, and Steven Davis are back in the Northern Ireland squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Skipper Steven Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans are among eight players recalled to the Northern Ireland squad as boss Ian Baraclough opts for experience for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Baraclough’s side travel to Lithuania (September 2) followed by a home game against Switzerland (September 8), with a friendly against Estonia in Tallinn (September 5) scheduled between the two Group C fixtures.

The 50-year-old has named a much-changed squad from the one that beat Malta and narrowly lost to Ukraine earlier in the summer.

Rangers midfielder Davis – Northern Ireland’s most capped player – is back among the 25-man group along with Leicester defender Evans, despite his club boss Brendan Rodgers having said last week that the 33-year-old was “not close” to returning from a foot injury.

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Hearts defender Michael Smith and Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis are also back in the fold, along with Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans and Charlton striker Conor Washington.

Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery also gets the nod after an impressive start to the Championship campaign with promoted Blackpool, as does Accrington striker Dion Charles.

Hearts’ Liam Boyce misses out for family reasons while there is no place for fellow striker Kyle Lafferty of Anorthosis Famagusta.

Northern Ireland squad: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheff Wed, loan), Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd), Conor Hazard (Celtic); Jonny Evans (Leicester), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham), Michael Smith (Hearts), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff); Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke), Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Gavin Whyte (Oxford, loan), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jordan Jones (Wigan), Conor Bradley (Liverpool); Josh Magennis (Hull), Conor Washington (Charlton), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Accrington).

