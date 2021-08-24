Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michail Antonio keen to stay just a little bit longer as Hammers’ PL top scorer

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 12.59pm
Michail Antonio is West Ham’s record Premier League goalscorer (Steven Paston/PA)
Michail Antonio has hungry eyes for more goals after breaking West Ham’s Premier League scoring record.

The 31-year-old had the time of his life on Monday night as his late double in the 4-1 win over Leicester took him two clear of Paolo Di Canio on 49 top-flight strikes.

Antonio celebrated his landmark by recreating the famous final scene from Dirty Dancing – with a life-size cardboard cut-out of himself.

He told West Ham TV: “I don’t just want to beat the record by one or two – I want to beat it by loads so the next person trying to get up there isn’t going to beat me.

West Ham United v Leicester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Antonio heads for his cardboard cut-out (Steven Paston/PA)

“The (first) goal started off my little roll to go. I beat the record, and now I’m beating it by two – hopefully I can beat it by, maybe, 20.”

Goals from Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma put West Ham 2-0 up, with Leicester down to 10 men after a red card for Ayoze Perez.

Youri Tielemens pulled one back but Antonio’s late heroics lifted West Ham to the top of the table after two matches.

The striker was delighted to score in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since the 3-1 win over Southampton on February 29, 2020 – 541 days previously.

“It was amazing,” he added. “There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal in front of fans.

“The performance we had as a team was beautiful. The thing that probably could have made it better was if we had the clean sheet.

“I’ve been here for six years. I’m in my seventh season, and I’ve never been top of the table – so let’s all enjoy that together!”

Unlucky Leicester were missing Jannik Vestergaard, the defender they spent £15million on from Southampton to ease an injury crisis at the back, and who had promptly got injured in training.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful the problem is not serous.

He said: “Hopefully in the midweek he can get back onto the field.

“He was in training and he had nobody near him, he’s just overstretched and felt a soreness in his knee and couldn’t run on it.

“He’s had a couple of scans and it doesn’t show anything serious. We’re hoping that with a few days of recovery he can get back out onto the field again.”

