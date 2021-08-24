Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran targets Europa Conference League group stage

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 2.44pm
St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran is looking to use his experience (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran aims to utilise their recent cup-tie prowess to fire the Perth club into the Europa Conference League group stage.

Saints host LASK on Thursday with the play-off tied at 1-1 following the first leg in Austria.

The Perth side have not lost in 14 domestic cup ties under Callum Davidson and the end of the away goals rule in European competition means the second leg is a simple winner-takes-all event.

“It’s got that cup final feel from it, the carrot is there to go through to the group stages,” O’Halloran said.

“I hope to use my experience there, and we have all got that experience. When you look at some of the teams in the conference, it’s a great incentive for us.

“If you look at our squad it’s still relatively young but for the boys to have that experience, it can only help.

“Not just the finals but the semis and going to Ibrox and winning on penalties.”

Saints were well worth their draw in Klagenfurt and could have added to their lead before conceding a penalty that allowed their opponents to level.

O’Halloran expects both sides to go for broke in Perth.

The former Rangers player said: “You saw how direct they were in the first half but they kept the ball really well as well.

“It’s a one-off game and we need a winner so I expect them to come and have a go.

“We are going to need to do that as well. We are at home so we want to impose ourselves. It would be nice to get an early goal and settled ourselves down. We will be going at it and we expect the same from them.”

McDiarmid Park is expected to be full after a capacity crowd attended Saints’ Europa League clash against Galatasaray.

“It’s so strange going from last year to when nobody was allowed in to the Galatasaray game, which was brilliant,” O’Halloran said.

“Hopefully they all come again on Thursday night and we can give them something on the pitch to remember.

“It’s great having them there to give us their backing and long may it continue.”

