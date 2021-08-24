Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Steve Clarke signs Scotland contract extension until 2024

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 3.10pm
Steve Clarke has signed a new contract (Tim Goode/PA)
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has signed a contract extension that takes him through to the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Clarke’s initial contract was due to expire at the end of the current World Cup cycle.

Clarke told the Scottish Football Association website: “Firstly, I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team.

“Being involved in Euro 2020 has given us all an added determination to return to a major tournament again as quickly as possible.

“I said in the dressing room after the Croatia game that we all had to learn lessons from playing at the Euros and to come back stronger.

“I am committed to helping us return to a major tournament as quickly as possible and improving on what we have achieved until now. The players and my staff share that determination and the hard work resumes next month.”

Austin MacPhee
Austin MacPhee has joined the Scotland coaching staff (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Clarke has had to reshuffle his backroom staff after assistant Steven Reid and goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods stepped down because of club and family commitments.

Former England and Rangers player Chris Woods replaces Woods while Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee also joins John Carver in the backroom team.

Clarke said: “Austin has major tournament experience with Northern Ireland and now a respected set-piece coach in England’s Premier League.

“He is a specialist coach and his approach to coaching on the field and use of data off it will be an asset to the existing backroom staff.”

Clarke has brought Zander Clark, Liam Kelly and Lewis Ferguson into his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Clark has won his first call-up while Motherwell’s Kelly returns to the squad with David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin dropping out.

Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson comes in as Scott McTominay misses out after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed earlier this week he was struggling with injury.

Kenny McLean returns after missing Euro 2020 with a knee injury while John Fleck also drops out.

