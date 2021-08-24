Sport New Celtic signing Josip Juranovic excited to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system By Press Association August 24 2021, 4.49pm Josip Juranovic has signed a five-year deal at Celtic (Nigel French/PA) New Celtic signing Josip Juranovic is excited about the prospect of playing in Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded set-up. The Croatia right-back has signed a five-year contract after moving from Legia Warsaw. “Celtic are a big club and it was a big opportunity for me,” the 26-year-old Celtic TV. “I want to see myself on this stage and I want to give everything here. “I’m a team player, I want to show my ability in defending, but also crossing, assisting, running, pushing, and giving everything to win the game. “I’ve watched the games this season and the team look really good. “I like the manager’s style of attacking football and the fact that every player plays in the opposing team’s half. I’m really looking forward to playing in this system.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Mum’s pride as Elsie makes senior Dundee United women’s debut aged just 14 Steve Clarke hoping to deliver more success with Scotland after signing new deal Rangers hand out bans over racist songs about Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi Brendan Rodgers says star players opting to stay is sign of Leicester’s progress