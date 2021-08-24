Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Stephen Glass delighted by Aberdeen’s loan signing of Austin Samuels

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 8.37pm
Austin Samuels has moved north (Tim Goode/PA)
Manager Stephen Glass declared he had added “pace, energy and quality” to Aberdeen’s forward line after signing Austin Samuels on loan from Wolves.

The 20-year-old has joined on a season-long deal which has an “option-to-buy clause” inserted.

The former England youth international scored once in 14 appearances during a loan spell with Bradford last season.

Glass said: “We are delighted to add Austin to the group. He offers great pace, energy and quality in the forward areas and we’re looking forward to seeing him impact the group as soon as possible.

“He has a great pedigree being a youth international and coming from a hugely respected club such as Wolves and it’s important to us we have the option to buy at the end as we continue to build the squad.”

