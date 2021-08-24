Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Sport

Norwich run riot at Carrow Road

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.00pm
Norwich ran riot at Carrow Road (Mark Kerton/PA)
Norwich ran riot at Carrow Road (Mark Kerton/PA)

Norwich cruised into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Three first-half goals, including an opener from £8.8million summer signing Christos Tzolis, effectively settled a tie between two virtual second string sides, with rival managers Daniel Farke and Scott Parker making a total of 18 changes between them from the weekend.

Tzolis took just 12 minutes to mark his debut for the Canaries with a goal, latching onto a pass from Kenny McLean and beating Orjan Nyland with a shot that took a big deflection.

The Premier League side made it 2-0 14 minutes later and there was absolutely no luck about this one as McLean finished off an excellent move involving Brandon Williams and Kieran Dowell with a thumping finish from just outside the box.

On-loan Manchester United defender Williams caught the eye as he linked up with fellow new boy Tzolis and another flowing move down the left in the 33rd minute ended with Lukas Rupp steering the ball home from a central area as a flat-footed Cherries defence looked on.

It was a morale boosting first-half display from the hosts after Saturday’s mauling at champions Manchester City and it got even better after 49 minutes when American striker Josh Sargent opened his account. Nyland did well to foil McLean after he had been put through by Dowell, but summer signing Sargent was on hand to bury the loose ball.

Things went from bad to worse for a ragged Bournemouth side as further home goals in the 66th and 74th minutes took the score to 6-0.

First Nyland’s weak clearance was blocked by Sargent who crossed for Tzolis to fire into an unguarded net and then another giveaway by the defence allowed Tzolis to dash through and square for Sargent to get his second.

