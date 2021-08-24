Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Whittaker scores quick-fire hat-trick as Swansea ease past Plymouth

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.09pm
Morgan Whittaker netted a hat-trick for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA)
Morgan Whittaker scored a second-half hat-trick as Swansea claimed a 4-1 home victory over Plymouth which saw them advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Three late goals from Whittaker – in the space of 12 minutes – put Russell Martin’s side through, while Daniel Williams also scored for the Swans before Rhys Shirley equalised for the League One side.

The Swans opened the scoring in the 29th minute with Williams’ shot from just outside the box finding the back of the net, after taking a huge deflection off the leg of Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Swansea’s Ryan Manning received the game’s first yellow card for charging into Panutche Camara and the hosts threatened for the rest of the first half and turned around with a 1-0 lead.

Just after the hour mark, 18-year-old Shirley’s volley found the back of the net after a terrific cross from Adam Randell.

The game looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout, but a tremendous long-range shot from Whittaker put Swansea back ahead in the 79th minute.

And Whittaker claimed a second goal with four minutes remaining with a terrific through ball from Jamal Lowe allowing him to score Swansea’s third.

And Whittaker struck again at the death with his low shot putting the result beyond doubt for the Championship side.

