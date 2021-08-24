Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oldham beat Accrington on penalties to reach third round as fans disrupt clash

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.15pm
Laurie Walker saved two penalties (John Walton/PA)
Oldham could face another FA investigation after disgruntled fans disrupted their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against League One Accrington in the Carabao Cup.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Saturday’s league defeat by Colchester, then tennis balls were launched onto the field in the fourth minute of this match, causing a minute-long delay.

Oldham won the tie after goalkeeper Laurie Walker saved spot-kicks from Dion Charles and Matt Butcher as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Fans again ran onto the pitch to celebrate after the penalties.

Accrington threatened first when Joe Pritchard saw a header saved by Walker.

David Morgan then let fly from 25 yards, but again Walker was equal to the task.

In the 25th minute Oldham ought to have struck when Hallam Hope fired straight at keeper Toby Savin following an error by Stanley skipper Ross Sykes.

Seconds before the interval Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher curled a terrific 20-yarder inches off target.

After the restart Hope wasted another great chance when he scooped over the top after meeting Dylan Bahamboula’s precise pass.

Stanley replied with Joel Mumbongo leaping highest before heading narrowly wide.

Oldham’s Junior Luamba glanced a free header well off target shortly before the game headed to penalties.

