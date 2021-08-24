Daniel Farke not getting carried away despite seeing Norwich hammer Bournemouth

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was keeping his feet firmly on the ground after watching his side hammer Bournemouth 6-0 at Carrow Road to stroll into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Summer signings Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent both scored twice as the Canaries dominated a game between two virtual second string sides, with no fewer than 18 changes made from the line-ups put out at the weekend.

“It is very important to stay balanced,” said Farke. “A win like this is always good for confidence and we are in the next round, that is the main thing.

“But we are not over the moon just because we have won this game, just like we were not too downhearted after losing to two of the best teams in the world (Liverpool and Manchester City) in the Premier League.

“I was just pleased with the performance, we were rock solid in defence, unbelievably good in our transition play, and were very clinical in front of goal.”

Youngsters Tzolis and Sargent, two big-money summer signings, both played starring roles but Farke was unwilling to single them out.

“I must praise all the players tonight, it was very good from everyone out there,” he said.

“The new lads did well but this was not Premier League level and we don’t want to throw them in at the deep end too early. I don’t want to praise them too much but they showed tonight what potential they have.”

Tzolis took just 12 minutes to open his account for Norwich with a deflected shot, with powerful strikes from Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp effectively settling the tie just past the half-hour mark.

Poor defending allowed Sargent to make it 4-0 just after the interval before two goals in eight minutes midway through the second half from Tzolis and Sargent completed the rout.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker felt his players had been taught a lesson, especially in the second half.

“In the first half they were very clinical with their three goals, but in the second half we gifted them three. There are ways to lose football games and that wasn’t it. We were poor and they punished us,” he said.

“It was tough because there were players out there playing their first game after injuries and others making their debut. It was a young side and they discovered how tough it can be. I will certainly be looking to add some strength in depth to the squad before the window closes.

“Overall we just need to put this one behind us, dust ourselves down and get ready for Hull on Saturday.”